'Cinderella' thieves caught by police after robber left a shoe behind

Nine break-ins occurred in the Sharon area before one of the robbers left a shoe behind, giving police a clue and leading to a series of arrests, the Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit announced on Monday.

The police conducted its investigation over the past few weeks, at the end of which two indictments were handed down on Monday to a 46-year-old resident of the West Bank and a 44-year-old resident of Taybeh.

The accusations include nine counts of breaking-and-entering and theft of property and cars in the towns Kadima-Tzoran and Even-Yehuda.