Clashes break out in Nablus as Jewish worshipers visit Joseph's Tomb - report

By TZVI JOFFRE  
SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 01:43
Clashes and firefights broke out between Palestinians and Israeli security forces on Sunday night as Jewish worshipers visited Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, according to Palestinian reports.
As the Israeli forces and worshippers entered the city, Palestinians lit tires along roads in the city and threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at their vehicles.
Armed clashes reportedly broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces near Joseph's Tomb, according to Palestinian media.
Clashes were also reported in Bidu, northwest of Jerusalem, on Saturday night.
The clashes come less than a day after five Palestinians were killed and two IDF soldiers were injured after armed clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli security forces during a wave of anti-Hamas operations across the West Bank. 
