Clashes and firefights broke out between Palestinians and Israeli security forces on Sunday night as Jewish worshipers visited Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, according to Palestinian reports.





تصوير: عبدالله بحش شاهد| مراسلنا: "هكذا استقبل الشبّان قوات الاحتلال لحظة اقتحامها المنطقة الشرقية في نابلس".تصوير: عبدالله بحش pic.twitter.com/XLmq6dskW6 September 26, 2021

As the Israeli forces and worshippers entered the city, Palestinians lit tires along roads in the city and threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at their vehicles.

Armed clashes reportedly broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces near Joseph's Tomb, according to Palestinian media.

Clashes were also reported in Bidu, northwest of Jerusalem, on Saturday night.

The clashes come less than a day after five Palestinians were killed and two IDF soldiers were injured after armed clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli security forces during a wave of anti-Hamas operations across the West Bank.