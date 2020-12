The bill failed to pass, meaning that the Knesset will dissolve on Tuesday night and elections will be declared.

Coalition chairman Miki Zohar requested that MK Michal Shir and MK Sharren Haskel be declared as removed from the Likud faction on Tuesday, after Shir announced that she would be joining Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope party and Haskel declined to come to a vote on a bill to delay the budget deadline.