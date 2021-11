The opposition defeated the coalition for the first time in a vote on a clause in the budget on Thursday evening.

The vote on the clause, which was about funding for education, was 59 to 59 and therefore did not pass.

The coalition has defeated the opposition on hundreds of votes over the past two days.

The Likud celebrated the win. MK Miki Zohar said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's prediction that the coalition would win every vote was proven false.