Coalition pressuring me to disclose Netanyahu talks - Mansour Abbas

Coalition partners are pressuring Ra'am head Mansour Abbas to disclose information of his negotiations with opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu prior to the formation of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government, Abbas said at a "Shabatarbut" event in Beersheba, Walla reported.

In May, prior to Operation Guardian of the Walls, it was widely reported then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Abbas several times to discuss a potential coalition with the Ra'am (United Arab List) party.

"My political partners are pushing me to disclose information, I am not one to brag," Abbas reportedly said at the event.