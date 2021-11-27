The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Coalition pressuring me to disclose Netanyahu talks - Mansour Abbas

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 27, 2021 12:43
Coalition partners are pressuring Ra'am head Mansour Abbas to disclose information of his negotiations with opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu prior to the formation of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government, Abbas said at a "Shabatarbut" event in Beersheba, Walla reported.
In May, prior to Operation Guardian of the Walls, it was widely reported then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Abbas several times to discuss a potential coalition with the Ra'am (United Arab List) party.
"My political partners are pushing me to disclose information, I am not one to brag," Abbas reportedly said at the event.
Suspected Omicron cases found in Germany, Czech Republic
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 12:17 PM
IDF detains Palestinian vessel for crossing Gaza fishing zone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2021 08:37 AM
Gun violence sends Black Friday shoppers scurrying in NC, WA
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 07:06 AM
CDC says no cases of Omicron identified in US so far
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 05:23 AM
Two injured after car hits railway guardrail in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2021 04:28 AM
Saudi-led coalition carries out strikes in Yemeni capital Sanaa
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 03:02 AM
New York governor declares 'disaster emergency' over rising COVID-19
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 02:42 AM
Dutch authorities: many passengers on SA flights likely have COVID
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 01:45 AM
At least 19 killed in bus crash in central Mexico
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 01:07 AM
Three killed in Kosovo bus shooting
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 12:32 AM
WTO postpones major meeting over COVID-19 concerns
By REUTERS
11/26/2021 11:31 PM
North Carolina shopping mall locked down after reports of gunshots
By REUTERS
11/26/2021 11:29 PM
Iran one month away from achieving nuclear weapon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2021 10:43 PM
US President Biden says not considering new vaccine mandates
By REUTERS
11/26/2021 10:35 PM
Hezbollah spent $10 mln on Iranian fuel for Lebanese, Nasrallah says
By REUTERS
11/26/2021 09:51 PM
