Coalition votes to back opposition bill

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's coalition decided for the first time on Sunday to support a bill sponsored by an opposition MK.

The bill, sponsored by Likud MK Keren Barak, would automatically give heirs an apartment when one spouse murders the other, instead of letting the murderer keep half.

The coalition voted for the bill in the Ministerial Committee on Legislation. The bill was initiated by Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, but ministers cannot submit bills, and Barak's is the only name on the bill.

Several other bills sponsored by the opposition were voted down or postponed, including a bill cracking down on suicide, sponsored by Likud MK Keti Sheetrit, and another sponsod by United Torah Judaism MK Yisrael Eichler that would lower the electoral threshold from 3.25 to 1.5%.