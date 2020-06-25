The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Trump to make big announcement on Middle East peace plan - Conway

Conway added that conversations regarding Israel's decision to annex 30% of the West Bank and the entire Jordan Valley are currently ongoing.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 25, 2020 07:38
White House Special Counselor Conway speaks to news reporters during a press gaggle outside the West Wing at the White House in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS)
White House Special Counselor Conway speaks to news reporters during a press gaggle outside the West Wing at the White House in Washington
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The White House is set to make an announcement regarding the Middle East peace plan in the coming days, political counselor to US President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, told reporters on the White House lawn on Wednesday.
She added that conversations regarding Israel's decision to annex 30% of the West Bank and the entire Jordan Valley - as it's laid out in the peace plan - are currently ongoing and that the president will "obviously" make an announcement with regard to that soon.
Trump’s peace plan would allow Israel to extend sovereignty to 30% of the West Bank, including all settlements and the Jordan Valley. The rest would be reserved for the Palestinians for four years, during which they would be expected to meet certain conditions - stopping incitement and payments to terrorists, giving citizens civil rights - before establishing a state and receiving a massive aid package.
The coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White states that Netanyahu can bring sovereignty to a vote on July 1 at the earliest date, with American approval.


US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman was in the US this week to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, special adviser to the president Jared Kushner and special representative for international negotiations Avi Berkowitz to discuss what kind of sovereignty moves from Israel the US should support.
They will also discuss whether to give Netanyahu a green light to move forward even if Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz does not agree, because the prime minister has enough votes without Gantz, who supports a smaller sovereignty push. Trump is expected to make a decision on the matter.



Tags Middle East peace Donald Trump David Friedman Annexation Mike Pompeo
