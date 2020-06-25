Trump to make big announcement on Middle East peace plan - Conway

Trump’s peace plan would allow Israel to extend sovereignty to 30% of the West Bank, including all settlements and the Jordan Valley. The rest would be reserved for the Palestinians for four years, during which they would be expected to meet certain conditions - stopping incitement and payments to terrorists, giving citizens civil rights - before establishing a state and receiving a massive aid package.

The coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White states that Netanyahu can bring sovereignty to a vote on July 1 at the earliest date, with American approval.

When @ChrisSheridan34 asked Kellyanne Conway if we will get an announcement from the WH on the proposed Israeli annexation on the West Bank pic.twitter.com/W1gQ8YsYGk June 24, 2020



US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman was in the US this week to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, special adviser to the president Jared Kushner and special representative for international negotiations Avi Berkowitz to discuss what kind of sovereignty moves from Israel the US should support. They will also discuss whether to give Netanyahu a green light to move forward even if Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz does not agree, because the prime minister has enough votes without Gantz, who supports a smaller sovereignty push. Trump is expected to make a decision on the matter.