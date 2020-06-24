The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Pompeo: Annexation is a decision for the Israeli government

"I regret only that the Palestinian Authority has refused to participate. They simply have rejected this out of hand."

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JUNE 24, 2020 18:07
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S., May 20, 2020 (photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/POOL VIA REUTERS)
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S., May 20, 2020
(photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/POOL VIA REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed a question about the possible ramifications of Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank on Wednesday and said that extending Israel's sovereignty is a decision that is up to the Israeli government to take. He added that he wished the Palestinians had come to the table to negotiate the Trump peace plan.
"We unveiled a peace vision a few months ago, and we're continuing to work down that path,” he said. “The decisions about Israel extending sovereignty towards these places are decisions for the Israelis to make. We are talking to all of the countries in the region about how it is we can manage this process.
“The [Israeli] prime minister has certainly acknowledged he wants our Middle East peace vision to be successful,” Pompeo added. “The Gulf States have all indicated that they are hopeful that we can put that in place. I regret only that the Palestinian Authority has refused to participate. They simply have rejected this out of hand. We simply ask that they come to the negotiating table based on what's outlined in that vision for peace. And they have chosen not to.”
He said that the Palestinians have “chosen to threaten, to bluster, to assert that they're going to deny the ability to do security properly. That's not good for the Palestinian people. It's dangerous for the people that live in those places, too.”
“What we've asked is for them to come together for Israel and the Palestinian people to come to the table to negotiate a path forward and to find a resolution to this decades-long challenge. I remain hopeful that in the coming weeks, we can begin to make real progress towards achieving that,” said Pompeo.


