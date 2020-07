Out of the total number of coronavirus patients in Israel, there are 1,668 students or education staff sick with the virus, while 28,816 are currently in quarantine, the Education Ministry reported on Thursday morning.Furthermore, the government approved on Thursday for 10% of all exams to taken physically on campuses, as well as for students who cannot take exams online to use campus computers for that purpose, as long as the number of students does not exceed 10% of all students.