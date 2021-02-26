Coronavirus: 3.2 million vaccinated with both doses

Some 4.6 million people have been vaccinated for the coronavirus, out of which 3.2 million have received the second dose of the vaccine, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced Friday morning."Most of the public is aware of the danger, but I wish to address the few people who can bring harm to us all: Leave the partying to after the coronavirus has passed... The decree of happiness during the holiday must not come at the expense of the public's health." Edelstein said following the deaths of two men, ages 24 and 26. "Instead of partying with one another, let's be considerate of one another."