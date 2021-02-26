The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: 3.2 million vaccinated with both doses

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 26, 2021 09:23
Some 4.6 million people have been vaccinated for the coronavirus, out of which 3.2 million have received the second dose of the vaccine, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced Friday morning.
"Most of the public is aware of the danger, but I wish to address the few people who can bring harm to us all: Leave the partying to after the coronavirus has passed... The decree of happiness during the holiday must not come at the expense of the public's health." Edelstein said following the deaths of two men, ages 24 and 26. "Instead of partying with one another, let's be considerate of one another."
IDF soldier dies after accidental shooting
Saudi-led coalition intercepts armed Houthi drone - Saudi TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 10:08 AM
French government says to consider three-week Paris lockdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 09:48 AM
US dawn attack targeted several areas in Eastern Syria - Syrian state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 08:49 AM
Short film by British-Palestinian filmmaker shortlisted for next Oscars
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 06:34 AM
Gang leader escapes during prison riot in Haiti
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 05:41 AM
Myanmar police raid protest district as World Bank halts some payments
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 05:02 AM
US Senate referee says Democrats can't include $15 wage in COVID bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 03:57 AM
McConnell to support Trump if party picks him as its 2024 nominee
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 02:54 AM
Biden: US to launch effort to educate Americans about corona vaccines
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 01:14 AM
23-year-old COVID-19 patient dies after suddenly collapsing at home
FDA approves transport of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at higher temperatures
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2021 11:54 PM
Blinken discusses importance of human rights with Saudi counterpart
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2021 10:41 PM
As Israel enters Purim curfew, police erect hundreds of barricades
Dozens protest closure of COVID vaccination centers for refugees in TLV
