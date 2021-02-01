Coronavirus: 80 cases of South African variant discovered in Israel

There have been 80 cases of the South African XOCID-19 variant discovered in Israel, the Health Ministry reported Monday.

Some 30 cases were first discovered, the ministry said, and another 50 cases of people that they infected.

In addition, some 16 pregnant women out of 20 screened were found to be infected with the British variant of the novel coronavirus.

Of the 12 women with serious cases who were screened, nine were infected with the variant. Eight other pregnant women who had no symptoms but were infected with coronavirus were also screened as a control group. The remaining cases were part of that group.