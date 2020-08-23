The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Coronavirus czar exits meeting with Netanyahu, opposes travel to Uman

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 23, 2020 22:21
Coronavirus czar Prof. Roni Gamzu said Sunday that he "left the prime minister's discussion and I do not intend to change my position on the issue of Uman. I am sure the government ministers will make the right decision to prevent flights to Uman."
He added that "My heart goes out to the Breslav followers, but despite the great desire to reach Rabbi Nachman's grave, preserving the lives of the citizens of Israel and their health is more important than anything else."
MK Ayelet Shaked entered isolation after meeting with coronavirus patient
Gantz, Ashkenazi to meet with Pompeo
Trump: Emergency authorization of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2020 10:08 PM
Blue and White MK Pnina Tamano-Shata diagnosed with coronavirus
Trump administration considering fast-tracking UK COVID-19 vaccine before election
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2020 08:57 PM
East Libyan forces dismiss ceasefire push by rivals
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2020 08:32 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 22,045 cases, 10 dead in the last day
Israel stops importing vehicles into Gaza Strip over incendiary balloons
No. 2 US diplomat Biegun will visit Russia, Lithuania amid Belarus crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2020 06:19 PM
Tel Aviv court to release Holon kindergarten workers suspected of abuse
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/23/2020 06:01 PM
Flash floods in northern Turkey kill five, 12 missing
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2020 05:10 PM
Two incendiary balloons located in the Eshkol Regional Council area
Gov't employment agency reports total of 851,051 unemployed Israelis
Hamas: If Israel doesn't lift siege, we are marching towards an explosion
Coronavirus in Israel: 22,022 cases, death toll rises to 825
