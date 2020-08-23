Coronavirus czar exits meeting with Netanyahu, opposes travel to Uman

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Coronavirus czar Prof. Roni Gamzu said Sunday that he "left the prime minister's discussion and I do not intend to change my position on the issue of Uman. I am sure the government ministers will make the right decision to prevent flights to Uman."He added that "My heart goes out to the Breslav followers, but despite the great desire to reach Rabbi Nachman's grave, preserving the lives of the citizens of Israel and their health is more important than anything else."