Coronavirus in Israel: 16,057 students, 2,697 teachers test positive

Some 16,057 Israeli students tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, in addition to 2,697 teachers.Among the total number of students, 11,563 of them reside in red and orange areas, comprising 72% of infected students. Out of over a million elementary school students, 7,574 are currently sick.The general population death toll stands at 3,495.Currently, 37 out of Israel's 5,000 education institutions have shuttered due to high infection rates.At 5.73%, 1,205 kindergartens have closed due to high numbers, out of Israel's 21,000.