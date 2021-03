Numbers are continuing to decline all around, as 549 patients are in severe condition, 17 fewer than yesterday. Of those, 199 are intubated.

Moreover, the positivity rate among coronavirus tests stands at 1.8% of the 57,914 coronavirus tests conducted on Friday.

Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 6,082.

Some 1,017 coronavirus patients were diagnosed in Israel since Friday bringing the active number of patients to just over 18,173, close to 1,000 fewer than the day before, according to the Health Ministry's daily report.