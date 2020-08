cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The Health Ministry announced on Friday evening that Israel's coronavirus death toll rose by six to 894, while the number of active cases fell by 102, bringing the country's number to 20,055. Additionally, the number of patients on vetialtors decreased by four, making the total 114.