Israel's Health Ministry on Sunday released data showing that 2,080 new cases were diagnosed on Saturday out of over 66 thousand tests, leading to a 3.7% positivity rate.

As of press time, there are 18,775 active cases in Israel, with 212 patients in serious condition, 37 of whom are intubated.

The death toll for COVID-19 in Israel since the pandemic began currently stands at 6,474.

So far, 5,782,614 Israelis have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 5,374,769 have received their second dose.