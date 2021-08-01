The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,080 cases diagnosed Saturday, 3.7% positivity rate

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 1, 2021 10:29
Israel's Health Ministry on Sunday released data showing that 2,080 new cases were diagnosed on Saturday out of over 66 thousand tests, leading to a 3.7% positivity rate.
As of press time, there are 18,775 active cases in Israel, with 212 patients in serious condition, 37 of whom are intubated.
The death toll for COVID-19 in Israel since the pandemic began currently stands at 6,474.
So far, 5,782,614 Israelis have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 5,374,769 have received their second dose.


