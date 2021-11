220 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Israel on Saturday, out of 30,807 tests administered, according to a Sunday morning update from the Health Ministry.

Of them, 156 are in serious condition with 100 intubated.

So far, 4 million Israelis have received their booster shot. Some 5.7 million have been fully vaccinated with two vaccine jabs, while 6.2 million have received their frist shot.

The death toll stands at 8,140.