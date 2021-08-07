Coronavirus in Israel: 3,849 new cases, severe cases spike to 324

Of the patients hospitalized, 49 were on ventilators. The death toll rose to 6,535 on Saturday night. Some 3.79% of the tests conducted on Friday returned positive.

As of Saturday night, 420,109 Israelis had received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Some 3,849 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Friday, with the number of patients in severe condition spiking to 324 on Saturday, the Health Ministry announced on Saturday night. On Friday, only 253 patients were in serious condition.