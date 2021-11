556 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Friday, with 177 patients in serious condition, according to a Saturday evening update from the Health Ministry.

0.77% of tests returned positive out of 73,069 tests taken on Friday.

Of those infected, 111 are currently on ventilators.

As of Saturday evening, 3,976215 people have received their third coronavirus vaccine.

The death toll stands at 8,114.