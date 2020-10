Of those infected, 506 are in serious condition and 206 are on ventilators. Since Saturday, 31 patients have died due to the virus.Due to technical issues, Health Ministry statistics were not updated on Sunday. The Health Ministry update on Monday included the data for Saturday, with 239 new cases and 3.9% of tests returning positive on Saturday.

