Of the fines, 407,372 still haven't been paid.

Some 16,000 of the fines were issued in Jerusalem in just January while 8,600 fines were issued in Tel Aviv and about 3,000 were issued in Haifa and Beersheba. Some 7,500 fines were issued to residents of the Palestinian Authority and settlements that aren't recognized.

Overall, NIS 331,920,298 worth of fines have been issued of which NIS 78,575,541 has already been paid.

Some 563,063 fines had been issued for violations of coronavirus regulations as of Tuesday, according to the Israel Enforcement and Collection Authority.