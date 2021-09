Thursday saw 6,314 new cases of COVID-19 in Israel, out of 124,783 tests administered, the Health Ministry announced Friday morning.

Out of those who are sick, 703 cases are serious with 203 on ventilators.

Some 3.1 million Israelis have received their booster shot while 5.6 million have received their second and 6 million have only been jabbed once.

The death toll stands at 7,611.