According to the Health Ministry report, 654 people were diagnosed with coronavirus since Sunday, bringing the total of coronavirus patients to 315,589.

On Monday, 621 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 303,366.

In addition, five people died, bringing the death toll to 2,579.There are 9,644 active patients of which 665 are hospitalized and 385 are in serious condition.