The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus czar accuses Arabs of ‘attacking’ Israel by spreading virus

Of the 3,835 people in Jerusalem with the virus, around 46% are residents of east Jerusalem, the Health Ministry reported over the weekend.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN, KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
AUGUST 16, 2020 15:03
A Palestinian woman waits before leaving Rafah border crossing with Egypt, which was reopened for the first time since it was closed in March over Covid-19 concerns, in the southern Gaza strip August 11, 2020. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
A Palestinian woman waits before leaving Rafah border crossing with Egypt, which was reopened for the first time since it was closed in March over Covid-19 concerns, in the southern Gaza strip August 11, 2020.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
Israel’s new coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, accused the Arab sector of “almost carrying out a terror attack” in an interview Sunday morning with the Hebrew website Ynet.
Gamzu said, “The Arab sector in the last two weeks, after the Eid al-Adha holiday, almost carried out an attack that would have resulted in hundreds of patients. Gatherings, riots, parties, complacency, apathy - thinking coronavirus would not hurt them.”
The commissioner's comments came against the backdrop of reports of a high rate of infection in east Jerusalem and several other Arab villages.
Of the nearly 4,000 people in Jerusalem with the virus, between 45% and 50% are residents of east Jerusalem, the Health Ministry reported. Moreover, over 40% of those tested are being diagnosed as positive for the virus in recent days.
Israeli and Palestinian health officials said that the high rate of infections in east Jerusalem was the result of the residents’ flouting of regulations to curb the spread of the disease. They said that more than 100 cases have been recorded almost every day in east Jerusalem since Eid al-Adha two weeks ago. According to the officials, many residents of east Jerusalem have also been ignoring the regulations by attending weddings and other celebrations in a number of West Bank villages and towns located near Jerusalem.
A coronavirus testing center was opened Sunday in the Jebl Mukaber neighborhood to help get a better handle on the situation.
“I say to the Arab community, to their leaders and local authorities - you have the power,” Gamzu said. “Do not wait for the government. Get help from the Home Front Command, from [the Health Ministry].”
Gamzu made his comments on a day that the infection rate was at among its highest in recent weeks: 8.3% of people tested over the weekend were found to be positive for the virus.
The Health Ministry reported that 761 new patients were diagnosed with the virus on Saturday and another 109 between midnight and early morning. Some 396 people are in serious condition and another 114 who are intubated.
The death toll stands at 679.
In response to Gamzu’s comments, MK Aida Touma-Suleiman (Joint List) called the commissioner “racist” and said that the commissioner related to the Arab community as if its intention was to commit harm.
She added that “nobody has used such a term to refer to all the people gathering on the beachfront, in cafes in Jaffa and Tel Aviv - no one has called them perpetrators" and that “Gamzu should focus on his work and examine what can be done in particular in the Arab sector.”
MK Ayman Odeh, head of the Joint List, also criticized Gamzu over his remarks.
“It is a pity that while Arab doctors are at the forefront of the struggle against the coronavirus, the commissioner comes out with a statement that harms an entire society,” Odeh said. “Instead of making such unfortunate statements, I invite him to work together to defeat the plague.”
MK Mansour Abbas (Joint List) accused Gamzu of offending the entire Arab public. “Professor Gamzu has forgotten or ignored the fact that the health care system consists of sons and daughters of the Arab sector,” Abbas said.


Gamzu apologized for the way he came across during the Ynet interview. He said on Twitter that he has a lot of close Arab friends and his favorite food is humus.


Tags East Jerusalem arabs Coronavirus Ronni Gamzu
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo UNSC's vote against extending Iran arms embargo sends mixed messages By JPOST EDITORIAL
Aliza Lavie Seth Rogen shows the generational divide in North American Jewry – opinion By ALIZA LAVIE
Yitz Greenberg An appreciation of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum Biden and Harris are the Trojan Horse of the radical Democrats – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El Remembering Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, intellectual wonder and Jewish landmark By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
4 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
5 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by