Coronavirus czar accuses Arabs of ‘attacking’ Israel by spreading virus

Israel’s new coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, accused the Arab sector of “almost carrying out a terror attack” in an interview Sunday morning with the Hebrew website Ynet.Gamzu said, “The Arab sector in the last two weeks, after the Eid al-Adha holiday, almost carried out an attack that would have resulted in hundreds of patients. Gatherings, riots, parties, complacency, apathy - thinking coronavirus would not hurt them.” The commissioner's comments came against the backdrop of reports of a high rate of infection in east Jerusalem and several other Arab villages.Of the nearly 4,000 people in Jerusalem with the virus, between 45% and 50% are residents of east Jerusalem, the Health Ministry reported. Moreover, over 40% of those tested are being diagnosed as positive for the virus in recent days.Israeli and Palestinian health officials said that the high rate of infections in east Jerusalem was the result of the residents’ flouting of regulations to curb the spread of the disease. They said that more than 100 cases have been recorded almost every day in east Jerusalem since Eid al-Adha two weeks ago. According to the officials, many residents of east Jerusalem have also been ignoring the regulations by attending weddings and other celebrations in a number of West Bank villages and towns located near Jerusalem.A coronavirus testing center was opened Sunday in the Jebl Mukaber neighborhood to help get a better handle on the situation.“I say to the Arab community, to their leaders and local authorities - you have the power,” Gamzu said. “Do not wait for the government. Get help from the Home Front Command, from [the Health Ministry].”Gamzu made his comments on a day that the infection rate was at among its highest in recent weeks: 8.3% of people tested over the weekend were found to be positive for the virus. The Health Ministry reported that 761 new patients were diagnosed with the virus on Saturday and another 109 between midnight and early morning. Some 396 people are in serious condition and another 114 who are intubated.The death toll stands at 679.In response to Gamzu’s comments, MK Aida Touma-Suleiman (Joint List) called the commissioner “racist” and said that the commissioner related to the Arab community as if its intention was to commit harm. She added that “nobody has used such a term to refer to all the people gathering on the beachfront, in cafes in Jaffa and Tel Aviv - no one has called them perpetrators" and that “Gamzu should focus on his work and examine what can be done in particular in the Arab sector.”
Gamzu apologized for the way he came across during the Ynet interview. He said on Twitter that he has a lot of close Arab friends and his favorite food is humus.
MK Ayman Odeh, head of the Joint List, also criticized Gamzu over his remarks. “It is a pity that while Arab doctors are at the forefront of the struggle against the coronavirus, the commissioner comes out with a statement that harms an entire society,” Odeh said. “Instead of making such unfortunate statements, I invite him to work together to defeat the plague.”
MK Mansour Abbas (Joint List) accused Gamzu of offending the entire Arab public. “Professor Gamzu has forgotten or ignored the fact that the health care system consists of sons and daughters of the Arab sector,” Abbas said.
ראשית, מתנצל. בחירת המילים שלי הייתה שגויה ולא רגישה. רבים מחבריי ערבים והמאכל האהוב עליי הוא חומוס..— פרופ רוני גמזו (@ronnigamzu) August 16, 2020
