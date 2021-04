There were 95 new cases of COVID-19 in Israel on Independence Day, with 0.7% of tests returning positive, the Health Ministry reported on Friday morning. Altogether, there are 2,857 active cases.Of them, 205 are seriously ill, down from 217, on Wednesday, with 129 in critical condition and 123 intubated.So far, 5.3 million Israelis have received their first shot of the vaccine, while 4.9 million are fully vaccinated, at 53.3% of the population.The death toll stands at 6,315.