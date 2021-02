As of Friday, 3,160 IDF members are sick with the coronavirus, up 153 individuals from Thursday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unite reported on Friday morning.The 3,160 positive results are out of 6,644 tests that were administered. Some 14,664 are in quarantine in their homes.About 140,000 IDF members have received their first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 29,736 have received their second, achieving vaccination.