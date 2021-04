Regev added, however, that while the country is returning to routine in many ways, "it's not entirely safe."

"I'm optimistic, we've finished the hard phase of the coronavirus," said Regev. "However our soft spot is the kids because they are not vaccinated, it will take a few more months until we'll be able to."

Israel may already have already attained herd immunity Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infection Prevention and Control Unit at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, told KAN Reshet Bet radio on Monday.