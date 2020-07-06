The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel surpasses 30,000 corona cases, NIS 500 mask fine passes hurdle

As of Monday morning, there are 11,796 active cases in Israel, including 89 in serious condition, including 30 who are intubated.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN, GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 6, 2020 10:10
An Orthodox Jewish man wears a mask while talking on a cellphone in the Orthodox Jewish community of the Borough Park neighborhood during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 30, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS)
An Orthodox Jewish man wears a mask while talking on a cellphone in the Orthodox Jewish community of the Borough Park neighborhood during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 30, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS)
The Knesset Law Committee voted seven to four on Monday morning to advance a bill pushed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to massively increase the fine for not wearing a mask in public from 200 to 500 shekels. 
The bill still must pass in the Knesset plenum to become law. The coalition intends to bring it to a vote by Monday evening.
Masks have been proven in multiple studies to stop the spread of coronavirus by as much as 85% to 95%.
Law Committee Chairman Yaakov Asher (United Torah Judaism) said he wanted the fine to be raised by only NIS 100, but the National Security Council insisted on the fine being raised substantially to help ensure compliance. 
The news came as the Health Ministry disseminated a first set of numbers on Monday, showing that there have now been 30,100 people diagnosed with coronavirus since the start of the crisis.
 

There have been 797 new people diagnosed with the virus since midnight. The death toll remains at 331.
On Sunday, the Health Ministry conducted 18,948 tests.
The coronavirus cabinet is expected to meet later on Monday to decide on new restrictions given the increasing number of cases. On Sunday, the Knesset coronavirus committee approved limiting event halls, bars, clubs, prayer houses and private parties in open spaces to 50 attendees; any other gatherings in closed spaces will be limited to 20 people; theaters and cultural centers can still have 250 people attend.
Overnight, senior officials from the Health Ministry and the National Security Council met to discuss the possible restrictions. Among the ideas being considered: requiring summer camps to run in capsules of up to 15 students, limiting restaurant patrons to 20 people, and enforcing some level of gathering restrictions on beach fronts.
Two members of the Jerusalem city council were confirmed as infected with the coronavirus in recent days, the Jerusalem Municipality announced on Monday.
A number of employees at the municipality have been required to enter quarantine. The municipality will update workers that need to enter quarantine after the epidemiological investigation is completed.
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion will not have to enter isolation, his spokesperson said. 


