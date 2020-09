The daily tally of coronavirus infections spiked in September above 3,000, prompting the government to extend lockdown measures until the end of October.

Ukraine registered a record 4,027 cases of new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the national security council said on Wednesday, up from a previous record of 3,833 new cases reported on September 26.The council said a total of 208,959 cases were registered in Ukraine as of September 30, with 4,129 deaths.