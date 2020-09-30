Coronavirus update: 13.9% of people screened are testing positive

There were 4,949 people diagnosed with coronavirus on Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported.Among the sick are some 779 patients who are in serious condition, including 203 who are intubated.The death toll stands at 1,528.The number of new patients appears low, the ministry said, because of a reduction in tests due to the Yom Kippur holiday. However, the ministry expect the numbers to increase again.The total number of tests taken between Sept. 25 and 29 was 170,992, an average of 34,198 per day. Of those, some 23,779 patients tested positive - an average of 4,755 per day or 13.9% of those screened.