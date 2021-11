449 Israelis tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, according to the Health Ministry data on Saturday evening.

147 patients are currently in critical condition with 69 people on respirators. The death toll is at 8,140. Overall, 73,421 people took a COVID-19 test on Friday, with a 0.61% positive rate.

So far, 4,015,718 people in Israel have received a third dose of the vaccine.