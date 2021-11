A total of 506 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the Health Ministry reported on Monday morning.

Currently, 122 Israelis are in serious condition, 70 of whom are on ventilators.

The death toll currently stands at 8,189.

A total of 4,074,049 Israelis have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 5,774,318 have gotten two and 6,316,833 have gotten one.