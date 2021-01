On Sunday, he flew on Turkish Airlines flights TK12 and TK790 from JFK Airport in New York to Ataturk Airport in Istanbul. Returning to Israel on Monday he flew from Istanbul to Ben-Gurion Airport. A traveler returning to Israel on Monday was found to have the coronavirus.On Sunday, he flew on Turkish Airlines flights TK12 and TK790 from JFK Airport in New York to Ataturk Airport in Istanbul. Returning to Israel on Monday he flew from Istanbul to Ben-Gurion Airport.

Any passengers who were on either flight must report to the Health Ministry and go into isolation at home for 14 days.