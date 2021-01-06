COVID-19 vaccine update: 1.5 million Israelis inoculated

"Friends, I beg you not to be complacent," Edelstein said Wednesday morning. "Tomorrow at midnight a tight lockdown will begin, it is important to follow the instructions! A little more and we're done."

Nearly 1.5 million Israelis have received the first jab of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Wednesday morning. Some 115,000 people were inoculated on Tuesday alone.