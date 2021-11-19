The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID: France to send police reinforcements to Guadeloupe after violent protests

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 19, 2021 12:25
France will send over a further 200 police to its overseas territory of Guadeloupe, said government ministers on Friday, after violent demonstrations broke out on the island this week due to protests over COVID-19 protocols.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Overseas Minister Sebastien Lecornu added in their joint statement on Friday that they "strongly condemned the violence that has taken place in the last few hours in Guadeloupe."
Social media users have posted pictures of cars set on fire, and roads being blocked off by protesters.
Lebanese central bank governor hands audit of his accounts to PM
By REUTERS
11/19/2021 12:34 PM
Russia slams US over proposal to stop Putin recognition in 2024
By REUTERS
11/19/2021 11:57 AM
UK to add booster shots to COVID-19 travel pass
By REUTERS
11/19/2021 11:11 AM
Spanish airliner evacuated due to hoax threat
By REUTERS
11/19/2021 10:33 AM
France says Nov. 29 key to see if Iran nuclear talks genuine
By REUTERS
11/19/2021 10:11 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 467 new cases, 126 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2021 09:50 AM
Armenia: Six of soldiers killed in Nov 16 clashes with Azerbaijan
By REUTERS
11/19/2021 08:34 AM
Iran condemns US sanctions over bid to meddle in presidential vote
By REUTERS
11/19/2021 07:26 AM
Six saved from burning building in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2021 06:33 AM
Macron says France will not lock down non-vaccinated people
By REUTERS
11/18/2021 11:12 PM
US approach to sanctions on Iran unchanged ahead of nuclear talks
By REUTERS
11/18/2021 09:49 PM
New York judge vacates convictions of men for 1965 murder of Malcolm X
By REUTERS
11/18/2021 09:47 PM
LGBTQ+ youth group knew of Uchovski's sexual assault allegations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2021 08:44 PM
US sanctions senior Houthi military officer Saleh Mesfer Alshaer
By REUTERS
11/18/2021 08:20 PM
Ukraine stops 15 people from Middle East posing as tourists at Belarus
By REUTERS
11/18/2021 08:19 PM
