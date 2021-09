Some 5.75% of tests returned positive results. Some 5,001 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Saturday, with 677 patients in serious condition, according to a Sunday morning update by the Health Ministry.Some 5.75% of tests returned positive results.

Of those infected, 157 were on ventilators. The death toll stood at 7,205.

Some 2,622,010 Israelis had received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday morning.