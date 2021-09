A total of 7,813 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, out of 125,463 tests administered, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.

The virus' reproduction rate (R) dropped to 0.8.

There are 672 patients in serious condition, with 173 on ventilators.

The number of Israelis who received their third COVID-19 vaccine dose is 2,763,886, with 5,531,637 having had two doses and 6,031,635 having received just one.

The death toll stands at 7,319.