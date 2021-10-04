Crime in Arab community: 96th victim killed Monday morning

Some 96 people from Arab communities in Israel have been killed in crime-related violence since the beginning of 2021, according to the Abraham Initiative NGO.

Some 81 of those killed were Arab-Israelis, and 15 were not Israeli citizens.

Some 13 were women, and 50 were under the age of 30.

In 76 cases, the murder was committed via gunfire.

An additional seven Arab-Israelis were killed by police and one Arab-Israeli policeman was killed.

Some news outlets reported that the 100th crime-related murder was committed on Friday. The discrepancy in numbers is because these outlets included those killed by police in the list of casualties, the Abraham Initiative spokesperson explained.