Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlic Radman is landing in Israel on Sunday and staying through Monday on an official visit, according to Croatia Week. During the visit, Radman will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Knesset Speaker Yarin Levin.

Radman will also visit Yad Vashem, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the Franciscan Monastery.