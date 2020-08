While the plan originally for cultural halls to be allowed to hold 60% capacity, up to 100 people, the decision was made to allow larger audiences, reaching up to 1,000 people in very large venues.

Cultural halls may be allowed to host over 500 people for events under new coronavirus regulations, said Deputy Director-General of the Health Ministry Prof. Itamar Grotto on Monday.