Culture, Health ministers agree to open shows, museums next week

The plan is set to begin on February 23, with exact details expected to be published in the coming days. The plan will operate according to infection rates and cabinet approval.

"As I promised, the world of culture will be one of the first to open up after the prolonged closure in the green passport outline we formulated with the Health Ministry and on the assumption that infection rate data will allow it," said Tropper. "I demanded that a date be set for the opening of the culture industry, in order to prepare for the opening that this world needs. Culture must return to action and provide for the tens of thousands of workers who have experienced a difficult period and thus give them and the general public who are thirsty for its return, some oxygen."

"It is important to say that we are in a time of uncertainty, and in a complex state of infection rates. We will do our best to ensure that the culture industry returns safely and responsibly, while maintaining public health. The State of Israel needs its culture to come back to life," added Tropper.

Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein have agreed to open cultural events, museums and libraries under the green passport plan starting next week, the two ministries announced on Sunday.