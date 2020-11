BERLIN - German biotec firm CureVac said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to remain stable at 5 degrees Celsius (41 F) for at least three months, making it potentially easier to distribute than some rivals' compounds.CureVac, which is close to launching Phase III testing of its vaccine, said the stability of the liquid vaccine was tested at its anticipated storage concentration, and it has been stored at 5 degrees Celsius C as well as below minus 60 degrees.