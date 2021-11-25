The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Daniel Keidar indicted for the murder of real estate broker Eldad Perry

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 10:42
Daniel Keidar has officially been indicted for the murder of former real estate firm head Eldad Perry, police announced Thursday.
Perry was shot to death on October 15 outside a synagogue following morning prayers. He owned a real estate firm and had encountered severe financial difficulties forcing a declaration of bankruptcy. As of June 2021, he had amassed personal debts of some NIS 324 million and his company had accrued an even larger deficit, according to reports.
The only information known to police following the murder was that the man who shot him was driving a motorcycle, while there were hundreds of potential suspects, police said.
However, detectives used advanced technological equipment and forensic analysis along with additional investigations in order to single out the suspect within three weeks. During the suspect's arrest, police found a pistol that matched the ballistic information collected at the site of the crime, the police spokesperson added.   

Keidar, 64 from Rishon Lezion, has been under arrest since November 7, and police were able to declare that the murder had definitively been solved on November 22.
Two in serious condition at funeral brawl in Rahat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2021 11:55 AM
Danish frigate kills four suspected pirates in Gulf of Guinea
By REUTERS
11/25/2021 10:57 AM
Kinneret's water level drops by half a meter in last 24 hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2021 09:08 AM
11 dead, dozens trapped in Russian coal mine after fire
By REUTERS
11/25/2021 07:38 AM
Polyp removed during Biden's colonoscopy 'benign' -WH
By REUTERS
11/25/2021 03:44 AM
11 injured in Petah Tikva fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2021 03:16 AM
United Nations calls for immediate end to Ethiopia clashes
By REUTERS
11/25/2021 12:35 AM
Travelers to Israel may now get COVID antibody test abroad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 11:13 PM
Russia says Syria destroys 10 of 12 Israeli missiles fired at Homs
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 09:34 PM
Fire breaks out in a fuel tank outside Umm Qasr port in Iraq's Basra
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 09:23 PM
Libya's election commission: Saif al-Islam Gaddafi is ineligible
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 08:15 PM
29-year-old shot dead in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 07:44 PM
US general says military option prepared in case Iran talks fail
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 06:28 PM
Iran, UAE agree to 'open a new chapter'
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 05:56 PM
OPEC members Saudi Arabia, Russia consider pausing oil production
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 05:50 PM
