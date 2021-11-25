Daniel Keidar indicted for the murder of real estate broker Eldad Perry

Daniel Keidar has officially been indicted for the murder of former real estate firm head Eldad Perry, police announced Thursday.

Perry was shot to death on October 15 outside a synagogue following morning prayers. He owned a real estate firm and had encountered severe financial difficulties forcing a declaration of bankruptcy. As of June 2021, he had amassed personal debts of some NIS 324 million and his company had accrued an even larger deficit, according to reports.

The only information known to police following the murder was that the man who shot him was driving a motorcycle, while there were hundreds of potential suspects, police said.

However, detectives used advanced technological equipment and forensic analysis along with additional investigations in order to single out the suspect within three weeks. During the suspect's arrest, police found a pistol that matched the ballistic information collected at the site of the crime, the police spokesperson added.



Keidar, 64 from Rishon Lezion, has been under arrest since November 7, and police were able to declare that the murder had definitively been solved on November 22.