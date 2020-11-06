Decision Desk HQ calls the election for Biden

Decision Desk HQ has forecast a win for Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden in Pennsylvania, taking him to 273 electoral college votes. In a tweet, the election analysis organization proclaimed: "Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America. Race called at 11-06 08:50 AM EST"
However, a disclaimer on their website notes: "Results before polls close are test data only."Decision Desk HQ projects that @JoeBiden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273.Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America.Race called at 11-06 08:50 AM ESTAll Results: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020
With 96% of the vote counted in Pennsylvania so far, Biden is currently ahead of rival President Donald Trump by 49.5% of the vote to Trump's 49.3%. The President has said that he will not concede the election until every legally cast vote is counted.