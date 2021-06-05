Demonstrations in support of unity government to take place nationwide

They will be organized by the Black Flags and Crime Minister movements, which have been holding protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Balfour Street in Jerusalem every Saturday for over a year now.

"The time has come for a unity government," a statement released by the Black Flags Movement read. "Bennett and Lapid - the nation is behind you!"

A demonstration, titled "Yes to a unity government! No to incitement and violence!" is planned to take place in front of the Prime Minister Official Residence in Jerusalem Saturday evening.

Protesters are expected to gather at the Knesset and march toward Balfour Street, where they will erect an art display "Scrubbing the incitement off of Balfour."

"These are historic days for the future of the State of Israel," a statement by Crime Minister read. "Supporters from all political camps will join us to make their voices heard and to clean our country from the incitement and violence. We will stay there until he leaves!".

Demonstrations in support of the Lapid-Bennett coalition will be held across the country on Saturday evening.