The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Anti-Netanyahu protesters bring boxes to Balfour to 'help Bibi pack'

Protesting organizations urge the "Bloc of Hope" to complete negotiations, form gov't

By TAMAR BEERI  
MAY 8, 2021 22:06
A fake moving truck titled "Crime Minister Movers" on Balfour comes to "Take Bibi home" (photo credit: Courtesy)
A fake moving truck titled "Crime Minister Movers" on Balfour comes to "Take Bibi home"
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Protesters opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's continued leadership amid his ongoing trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust brought a large pile of boxes, taken in a van labeled "Crime Minister Movers" to tell Netanyahu that he is on his way out of leadership.
"Bibi, start packing!" Crime Minister, the protesting organization that put together the large display, said. "We will not let you fortify Balfour and bring the place down into chaos. The people demand a government of change!"
The boxes, part of a display titled "Until the Very Last Box," were individually labeled with numerous jokes and jabs at the Netanyahu family. 
Boxes are piled on, each poking fun at the Netanyahu family, as part of the anti-Netanyahu protests (Courtesy)
One box, for example, said, "B.A., M.A. Certificates," comically referring to the leaked phone recording of Sarah, Netanyahu's wife, screaming that she has a bachelor's and a master's degree in Psychology.
Another box said, "XS condoms."
A sign hanging beside the display read, "You came to wreck, we came to pack."
Thousands of protesters piled into Paris Square, at the corner of Balfour street ahead of the Prime Minister's Residence, and cried out "Bibi, go home!"
The protesting organizations called on Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid, who was given the mandate on Wednesday to form the next government, and Yamina head Naftali Bennett – his expected partner in a potential coalition – to complete their negotiations and remove Netanyahu from leadership.
This comes after Netanyahu received the mandate following the March elections, but failed to form a coalition.
"You were chosen to save our country from Netanyahu," the No Way protesting organization said. "The burden of proof is on you!"
The regular protests on Balfour street, as well as the march from the Chords Bridge at the entrance of the city to Balfour, were greatly delayed due to police blockades along the highway leading up to Jerusalem. This was due to ongoing clashes between prayer-goers and protesters on the Temple Mount and Israel Police on the scene, which led to hundreds of injuries and a handful of arrests on Friday night.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid Balfour protests
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Lapid, Bennett need to form a unity government - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Change in Israel might be coming with Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Learning from the Meron disaster

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Ohana, Netanyahu responsible and guilty for Meron

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Mahmoud Abbas’s default ploy: Antisemitic incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by