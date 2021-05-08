Anti-Netanyahu protesters bring boxes to Balfour to 'help Bibi pack'

"Bibi, start packing !" Crime Minister, the protesting organization that put together the large display, said. "We will not let you fortify Balfour and bring the place down into chaos. The people demand a government of change!"

Boxes are piled on, each poking fun at the Netanyahu family, as part of the anti-Netanyahu protests (Courtesy) The boxes, part of a display titled "Until the Very Last Box," were individually labeled with numerous jokes and jabs at the Netanyahu family.

One box, for example, said, "B.A., M.A. Certificates," comically referring to the leaked phone recording of Sarah, Netanyahu's wife, screaming that she has a bachelor's and a master's degree in Psychology.

Another box said, "XS condoms."

A sign hanging beside the display read, "You came to wreck, we came to pack."

Thousands of protesters piled into Paris Square, at the corner of Balfour street ahead of the Prime Minister's Residence, and cried out "Bibi, go home!"

This comes after Netanyahu received the mandate following the The protesting organizations called on Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid, who was given the mandate on Wednesday to form the next government, and Yamina head Naftali Bennett – his expected partner in a potential coalition – to complete their negotiations and remove Netanyahu from leadership.This comes after Netanyahu received the mandate following the March elections , but failed to form a coalition.

"You were chosen to save our country from Netanyahu," the No Way protesting organization said. "The burden of proof is on you!"

The regular protests on Balfour street, as well as the march from the Chords Bridge at the entrance of the city to Balfour, were greatly delayed due to police blockades along the highway leading up to Jerusalem. This was due to ongoing clashes between prayer-goers and protesters on the Temple Mount and Israel Police on the scene, which led to hundreds of injuries and a handful of arrests on Friday night.

