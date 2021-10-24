Coalition at risk due to settlements expansion - Dep. Economy Minister

Unilateral decisions regarding West Bank settlements jeopardize the coalition, Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan said in a Kan Bet interview on Sunday morning.

"The government should discuss making such a move before it's announced," said Golan. "It is a serious violation of coalition agreements," he added. The IDF intends to advance plans for 3,000 settler West Bank homes , including for the legalization of two outposts.

Golan, of the Meretz party, also called on Defense Minister Benny Gantz's declaration of six Palestinian NGOs as terrorist organizations to be brought before the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

"The Knesset must be allowed to oversee all governmental actions and to verify that these organizations indeed have ties to terror," Golan wrote on Twitter. "It is in our interest to strengthen civil society organizations," he added.