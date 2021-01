According to Kisch, 8,571 new confirmed patients were diagnosed since yesterday, 9.8% positive tests out of all of those conducted, and Israel now has 1,150 patients in critical condition.

"If we weren't in a lockdown we would be in a panic right now and seeing much higher numbers," Kisch said during the interview, adding that "we appealed to the prime minister yesterday, requesting that the lockdown be extended."

"We are not seeing the decrease in morbidity rates that we were hoping for and the reason is undoubtedly the spread of the British variant," Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch said in an interview with Army Radio on Tuesday morning.