Diaspora Minister to explore ways of assisting Miami's Jewish community

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 26, 2021 15:40
Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai said on Saturday that he intends to examine various ways in which the Israeli government can assist the American people and the Jewish community ahead of his trip to the US, following the collapse of a condo in Miami, Florida.
"I am heading out to Miami tonight in the name of the Israeli government, in order to bring the condolences of the government and people of Israel both to the American nation and to the Miami Jewish community," he said. "I intend to examine how Israel can provide assistance, and report back to the Prime Minister," he added. 
"I know that Israel does it can to provide assistance in such moments. We have a deep connection to the Jewish communities there. We love them, embrace them, and help in many way possible," Shai concluded. 
Shai will fly to the disaster area in Florida, where he will meet with local Jewish community leaders in the coming days. Upon his return to Israel, Shai will present to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett plans for assistance to the Jewish community. This comes a day after Bennett promised to send an Israeli team to the disaster area. 
British naval destroyer that angered Russia docks in Georgia
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2021 04:39 PM
Report: Victims of shooting in north all from the same family
Iraq paramilitaries show off weaponry in big, anniversary parade
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2021 04:06 PM
Delta variant of COVID-19 starting to dominate in S.Africa, scientist say
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2021 03:25 PM
Evidence found of structural damage to condo tower 3 years before collapse
Coronavirus in Binyamina: 156 verified cases in new Israeli epicenter
Man stabbed at Rishon Lezion bar brawl
Assailant stabs woman in her Haifa home; in serious condition
Colorado man who fatally shot cop killer was mistakenly slain by police
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2021 06:34 AM
Mexico to ask Biden, VP Harris and California to reopen US-Mexico border
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2021 12:56 AM
Iran should engage IAEA 'without further delay' - US official
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 11:48 PM
Biden says Derek Chauvin sentence seems 'appropriate'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 11:41 PM
Biden says partnership with Afghanistan is 'going to be sustained'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 11:35 PM
After Chauvin sentencing, charges remain for police officers in Floyd cas
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 11:12 PM
Three injured, including 8-year-old, in shooting incident in Kfar Qassem
