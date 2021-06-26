Diaspora Minister to explore ways of assisting Miami's Jewish community

Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai said on Saturday that he intends to examine various ways in which the Israeli government can assist the American people and the Jewish community ahead of his trip to the US, following the collapse of a condo in Miami, Florida."I am heading out to Miami tonight in the name of the Israeli government, in order to bring the condolences of the government and people of Israel both to the American nation and to the Miami Jewish community," he said. "I intend to examine how Israel can provide assistance, and report back to the Prime Minister," he added."I know that Israel does it can to provide assistance in such moments. We have a deep connection to the Jewish communities there. We love them, embrace them, and help in many way possible," Shai concluded.Shai will fly to the disaster area in Florida, where he will meet with local Jewish community leaders in the coming days. Upon his return to Israel, Shai will present to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett plans for assistance to the Jewish community. This comes a day after Bennett promised to send an Israeli team to the disaster area.