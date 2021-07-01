Dozens Israelis attempt to board flight to Russia without permits

Travelers found to be lacking the correct documentation could be given a fine of NIS 5,000.

38 people were prevented from boarding a flight to Russia on Thursday evening by the the Population and Immigration Authority because they do not have permits allowing them to fly to the "red" country, Ynet reported.Russia is one of several countries that Israelis are banned from travelling to under the coronavirus restrictions unless they have the required permits.Transportation Minister Ayelet Shaked referenced the event on her Twitter account, saying that "it is a pity that people are trying to be clever, the instructions are clear. No one will fly to a country with high morbidity rates without the approval of the exemptions committee."